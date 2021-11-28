ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Saturday weather forecast

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rainy, messy start to the weekend but things should dry...

Matt Lillywhite

Snow Is Forecast In Several States This Weekend

Snow is forecast to hit Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and several other states over the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. As you can see from the maps below, many northern states are forecast to receive snow:
Dec. 3 weather forecast

Law enforcement warns Upstate residents to watch for porch pirates this holiday season. 2 charged in W.E. Willis grocery story kidnapping to be sentenced. New program coming to Spartanburg to help families set kids up for success. Legendary teacher and coach laid to rest in Anderson Co. Dozens celebrate ‘Chanukah...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Friday weather forecast

We'll be warm throughout the weekend, with high temperatures near 80. Fog is possible again each morning with mild overnight lows until our next front passes through overnight Sunday into Monday. Not expecting much rainfall with any of the systems, but we'll stay a bit unsettled through the middle of next week.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Early Morning Showers; Mild Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Another mild day is ahead. Friday begins with light rain showers, especially north. A few flurries possible in the mix but any precipitation should start to wrap up by the middle of the morning. By the afternoon, sun returns and temperatures reach the 50s. Sunshine holds through Saturday before clouds increase. Showers likely as the weekend wraps up. Expected scattered rain showers through the day, most of the activity wraps up after sunset. A few flurries possible overnight Sunday into Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Warmup On Saturday Followed By A Sunday Cooldown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will hold to the low 50’s, closer to the normal temperature of 51. On Saturday, winds will shift to the southwest, which will usher in some warmer air most of the day. By Saturday night, another fast-moving cold front will move in, bringing cooler air to the region on Sunday. Sunday night, our winds will again turn to the southwest, which will bring a major warmup on Monday, along with a chance for some rain. We may reach the mid or upper 60’s before more chilly air returns by Monday night. This rollercoaster pattern of temperatures over the past five weeks will continue into next week as well. It will turn chilly and breezy by Tuesday, and that will continue midway through next week. At this point, it’s difficult to know what to wear from one day to the next.
MARYLAND STATE
News 12

Cold and breezy today; light rain, snow to start the weekend on Long Island

WHAT'S NEW – Sunny and breezy today. Mostly dry for weekend. WHAT'S NEXT – Roller coaster ride with temperatures. Near 60 on Monday. Overall temperatures above average through the 10-day forecast. Showers overnight Sunday into Monday morning with a second round later Monday into Tuesday morning. There is a chance...
