The No. 3 Oregon Ducks are all but guaranteed to miss the College Football Playoff after a 38-7 loss to the No. 23 Utah Utes. "Everybody's upset and disappointed like we should be," Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said after the loss, via ESPN. "It should burn. It should hurt a ton. Guys are competitors, and it's hard too because we've taken a lot of pride in being resilient and being able to bounce back from adversity. And tonight, we didn't do a good enough job."

OREGON STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO