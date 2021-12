As if millions of people weren’t already attuned to this little one’s every step, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor got even more attention recently when his mum, Meghan Markle, shared a photo of Archie tending to his chickens in a pair of adorable boots. Of course, these aren’t just any boots: These are boots featuring the titular British pig from the wildly popular animated series, Peppa Pig. And these aren’t just any Peppa Pig boots: Little Archie’s footwear is in collaboration with the famed accessories and outwear brand Hunter, and, as per the Hunter website, the limited edition waterproof Hunter X Peppa Pig Boots were created for “puddle-jumping fun.”

