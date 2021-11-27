Packers DE Kingsley Keke fined for roughing the passer in Vikings game

Photo: AP Photo/David Banks

Fair or not, Minnesota had some things go its way in the win over Green Bay.

If you didn’t watch the Vikings game closely enough, you might have thought that Packers S Darnell Savage Jr. intercepted Kirk Cousins twice.

Near the end of the game, Savage couldn’t retain possession as he hit the ground — a tough break for the Green Bay defensive back. Savage got another tough break earlier in the game when he picked off a pass, only to have it be erased by a roughing the passer penalty.

Packers DE Kingsley Keke, who committed that penalty, was fined $5,157 for the infraction, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. Keke did a nice job of pressuring Cousins, but he delivered a blow to the quarterback’s helmet.

Savage still had two pass deflections in the loss. Keke had three tackles in the game.