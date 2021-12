After a 97-91 Clippers’ win over Dallas just two days ago, the Mavericks and Los Angeles will meet again at the Staples Center. The Clippers were led by Paul George in that win, with 29 points and six assists which led his team in both categories. The Mavericks were without star Luka Doncic in that one and could be without him again tonight as he deals with a knee injury that has him listed as a game-time decision.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO