Sunday Night Football ended in agonizing defeat for the Steelers after they thought they’d done enough to put the Chargers away late in the game. They turn their attention to the Bengals, and they’ll be desperate for revenge in the rematch after taking a 24-10 loss in Week 3. The Bengals are not so “little brother” anymore, and the Steelers could drop the series this year if they’re not careful. Let’s check out the NFL odds and make a pick and prediction on the Steelers vs. Bengals AFC North clash.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO