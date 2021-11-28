ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Watch now: Minnesota reclaims Paul Bunyan's Axe; Gophers fans storm field

hazard-herald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Wisconsin football team surrendered Paul...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter

The parents of the teen charged with fatally shooting four people and wounding seven others at a Michigan high school have been charged in connection with the rampage, Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Karen McDonald announced Friday. James and Jennifer Crumbley have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Watch McDonald announce the charges at a press conference.
CBS News

Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert government shutdown

Washington — President Biden signed a stopgap measure to fund federal agencies and keep the government running into mid-February, after both chambers of Congress passed the legislation on Thursday, avoiding a holiday season partial shutdown. The measure passed the Senate 69-28 with substantial GOP support, hours after passing the House...
The Hill

65M women could lose abortion rights in Supreme Court case

More than 65 million American women would immediately lose access to an abortion in their home states if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the landmark case that established the right to seek the procedure nearly half a century ago. Existing laws on the books in 20 states ban abortions...
newsnationnow.com

Which states have seen cases of the omicron COVID variant?

(NewsNation Now) — Cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have been detected across the globe and the United States. Omicron was designated as a variant of concern last month as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new strain of the virus. It’s not clear where the new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota College Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Minneapolis, MN
College Sports
The Associated Press

US jobless rate sinks to 4.2% as many more people find jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s unemployment rate tumbled last month to its lowest point since the pandemic struck, even as employers appeared to slow their hiring — a mixed picture that pointed to a resilient economy that’s putting more people to work. The government reported Friday that businesses and other employers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Gophers#Storm Field#American Football#Badgers 23 13
The Hill

US to restart 'Remain in Mexico' program following court order

The Biden administration on Thursday plans to restart the "Remain in Mexico" program following a court order to reimplement the policy first launched under President Trump while it appeals the decision. The rollout follows weeks of negotiations with Mexico over how to reimplement a plan that under the Trump administration...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy