Blender Bites Completes Production and Ships Initial Orders to Loblaws, Canada's Largest Retail Grocery Chain

 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the 'Company', 'Blender' or 'Blender Bites'), (CSE:BITE)(FWB:JL4)(WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company that develops and markets premium frozen organic and plant-based pre-portioned smoothie products, is please to announce that it has completed production and shipped the initial orders of superfood smoothie...

