Watch now: Minnesota reclaims Paul Bunyan's Axe; Gophers fans storm field

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Wisconsin football team surrendered Paul...

Gophers win Paul Bunyan’s Axe with 23-13 win over Wisconsin

The Gophers haven’t treated their fans to a home win in the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe since they played in the Metrodome, way back in 2003. After the Gophers retook the lead late in the third quarter, the 49,736 fans at Huntington Bank Stadium could feel that streak snapping.
Minnesota chops down No. 18 Wisconsin to take back Paul Bunyan's Axe

Tanner Morgan overcame an interception that was returned for a first-half touchdown, leading Minnesota on three scoring drives after halftime to surge past No. 18 Wisconsin 23-13, take back Paul Bunyan's Axe and give Iowa the Big Ten West Division title Saturday. Morgan, who went 11 for 16 for 199...
