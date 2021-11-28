Doug Segrest: Auburn dominates for 59 minutes before Young saves the Tide

Bryan Harsin’s first season as the Auburn Tigers’ head coach has had its fair share of ups and downs. Auburn in its first two weeks of the season steamrolled past Akron and Alabama State by a 122-10 combined score, slotting the Tigers into the top 25 and starting Harsin’s tenure on a high note. Then, however, Auburn lost to Penn State and beat Georgia State by the skin of its teeth, thanks to a second-half comeback by backup quarterback TJ Finley. There were other highs, too, like wins over ranked teams like Arkansas and Ole Miss, but they didn’t come without the most recent low: a three-game losing streak with losses to Texas A&M, Mississippi State and South Carolina.
