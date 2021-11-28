ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue Football: Bringing home the Bucket

By BRENDON GORHAM Staff Reporter
The Exponent
 5 days ago
Senior defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell and junior linebacker Jalen Graham celebrate during the third quarter. Kathleen Martinus | Staff Photographer

The Purdue football team capped off its regular-season with a 44-7 spanking against arch-rival Indiana on Saturday regaining possession of the Old Oaken Bucket off the backs of stellar senior performances.

The packed stadium anxiously anticipated kickoff in a nasty 40-degree cold and wet atmosphere, but before both teams made their grand entrance, the seniors took part in their final senior day celebration. This would be their last game suiting up in front of their home crowd.

Junior receiver David Bell and junior defensive end George Karlaftis celebrated as well, receiving the loudest rounds of applause. The crowd screamed and cheered in appreciation for the two long-time starters. Both players plan on entering the NFL draft in the spring, meaning this is their last game suiting up at home as well.

Those players celebrating at the start of the game would ultimately play huge parts in the Boilers’ (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) victory.

It all started with a creative game plan created by head coach Jeff Brohm, putting the game in Purdue’s hands.

Fifth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell played one of the most efficient games of his career. He threw 26-for-31 and 278 yards and notched four touchdowns. His high efficiency led Purdue up and down the field from start to finish.

Capping off a turnover-prone college career, O’Connell pulled it together in his last few games. He threw for 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last five games, the Lafayette Journal and Courier reported.

On the receiving end of four O’Connell completions was fifth-year receiver Jackson Anthrop. He played a major role on the first drive which set a strong offensive tone for the game. Along with snagging a one-handed catch with his left hand while falling to the ground, he lined up as a halfback to attempt a halfback pass to junior tight end Payne Durham.

The pass fell incomplete, but a pass interference penalty set up fifth-year running back Zander Horvath at the 1-yard line. He punched the ball in on the next play.

Anthrop hauled in another 21-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Horvath brought physicality to Purdue’s offense, pounding the ball 15 times for 49 yards on top of his early touchdown. It eventually opened up lanes for junior running back King Doerue who ran for 49 yards. His 29-yard scamper in the third quarter was the longest rush against a Big Ten opponent this season.

While Bell didn’t play his statistical best, his six catches for 79 yards kept the chains moving whenever the Boilers needed it. A fourth quarter touchdown catch put the cherry on top, adding on to his Biletnikoff Trophy campaign.

“To reach the endzone in front of the crowd that was out there today was very special,” Bell said.

As the offense continuously produced yards and points against a tired and beaten-up Hoosier (2-10, 0-9 Big Ten) defense, the Boilermaker defense took advantage of a desperate offense that couldn’t get into rhythm. It did help Indiana that the unit kept interrupting its rhythm with poor timed penalties and fumbles.

After the Hoosiers scored on the opening drive, the Boilermakers held them to 0 points the rest of the game.

Senior linebacker Jaylan Alexander and senior defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell constantly gave Indiana fits.

Alexander led the team in tackles with six, including one tackle for loss. Meanwhile, Mitchell wreaked havoc on the defensive line, making five tackles and reaching Hoosier quarterback Grant Gremel. He also freakishly jumped up to bat down a ball for a pass breakup.

Lined up opposite Mitchell was Karlaftis who didn’t stuff the stat sheet. Even so, he still made his presence felt throughout the game by sacking Gremel in the second quarter, setting up third and long which Indiana failed to convert.

Overall, the seniors showed out on senior day. On their last day in front of their home crowd, the fans supporting them since Day 1, they played one of their best performances of the year.

The complete game from top to bottom, offense to defense, coaches to players, culminated in an emotional victory.

“The emotions take you back to how many hours you’ve put into being an athlete,” Anthrop said. “Since you were in elementary school, you don’t even think about it until you get there. It’s amazing how many hours you put into it, and it all comes down to these final moments.”

Last but not least, the seniors can remember in their last game vs. the Hoosiers, they regained possession of the Bucket.

ABOUT THE OLD OAKEN BUCKET

• While Saturday's game will be the 123rd meeting between the Boilermakers and Hoosiers, this year's matchup will be just the 96th edition of the Old Oaken Bucket Game.

• Since 1925, Purdue and Indiana have played annually for the Old Oaken Bucket. The Boilermakers lead the Bucket portion of the all-time series 60-32-3, including 15 wins in the last 23 showdowns.

• Purdue has won two of the three matchups under head coach Jeff Brohm. This year's game returns following the cancellation of the 2020 game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The Chicago alumni groups of both schools came up with the idea for a traveling trophy, and Russell Gray of Purdue and Clarence Jones of Indiana were given the task of finding an appropriate object. They recommended that "an old oaken bucket would be a most typical trophy from this state and should be taken from a well somewhere in Indiana." Purdue's Fritz Ernst and Whiley J. Huddle of Indiana found the fabled bucket, in a bad state of repair, covered with moss and mold, on the Bruner farm between Kent and Hanover in southern Indiana.

• The Bruner farm was settled in the 1840s, and family lore suggests the bucket might have been used by Confederate General John Hunt Morgan and his soldiers during their incursion into Indiana in 1863 during the Civil War.

• George Ade, distinguished humorist from Purdue, and Harry Kurrie, president of the Monon Railroad, representing Indiana, formally introduced the Old Oaken Bucket in 1925. The Boilermakers and Hoosiers subsequently battled to a 0-0 tie Nov. 21 at Ross-Ade Stadium, resulting in an "I-P" link being attached to the bucket.

• Throughout its history, the bucket has been kidnapped by partisans from both schools – a couple of times missing so long that it was given up as lost, only to turn up mysteriously just before or after the annual game.

ON THE LINE

• The Boilermakers have the opportunity against Indiana to win their eighth game of the regular season, an accomplishment that has not occurred for the Old Gold & Black since 2006.

• In 2006, former head coach Joe Tiller's Purdue squad went 8-5 during its regular season schedule before dropping its final game to Maryland in the Sun Bowl (Dec. 29, 2006).

• Dating back to 2000, Purdue has won eight games in an overall season four times, all during the Tiller era (2000, 2003, 2006, 2007).

• Purdue is also seeking a sixth victory in Big Ten play, which would be the most since Joe Tiller's 2003 Boilermakers went 6-2 to tie for second in the conference standings.

WINNING NOTES

• Head coach Jeff Brohm's Boilermakers claimed their fifth league victory with the 32-14 win against Northwestern (Nov. 20), getting to the five-win mark in Big Ten action for the first time since 2018 and just the fifth time since the 2000 season.

• The Boilermakers won their fourth away game of the season with the win at Northwestern, a home game for the Wildcats at Wrigley Field. To find a Purdue squad with more road wins, one must search back to 1943, when Elmer Burnham's band of Boilermakers went 9-0 on the season with a 5-0 away record.

BOWL BOUND

• With its sixth win of the season against Michigan State (Nov. 6), Purdue became bowl eligible for first time since 2018.

• The Boilermakers will be bowl bound for the third time in five seasons under Jeff Brohm.

– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.

