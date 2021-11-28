ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Virus-hit Portuguese team plays soccer with 9 men

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese club Belenenses started a league match against Benfica with just nine players after an outbreak of coronavirus in its squad on Saturday. It was later called...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

