LAWRENCE – Behind a career-high 19 points from Ioanna Chatzileonti, the Kansas Women’s Basketball team topped Saint Louis, 79-50, on Sunday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse. The win moves the Jayhawks to 4-0 on the season, while the Billikens fall to 1-3. This marks the 16th time in program history and fourth under head coach Brandon Schneider where the Jayhawks have been undefeated through the first four games of the season.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 10 DAYS AGO