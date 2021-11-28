Central Valley faced North Catholic in the first of three WPIAL Championship games Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Central Valley steamrolled just about everyone in its path in the 2021 season, and the 3-A Championship game was no exception.

Central Valley faced North Catholic in the first of three WPIAL Championship games on Saturday at Heinz Field.

Antwon Johnson got the scoring started for the Warriors with a quarterback sneak in the first quarter.

North Catholic responded with a 92 yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Liam Straub.

After that, it was all Central Valley, with Jayvin Thompson and Landon Alexander putting on star performances.

Thompson hauled in a 69 yard touchdown pass from Johnson to give the Warriors a 14-7 lead. Thompson would also end up with another touchdown reception, and 4 interceptions on defense.

Landon Alexander had two touchdowns on the day, including a 50 yard run in the second quarter.

Central Valley forced the mercy rule into effect, and won the championship 52-15.