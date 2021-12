This year's Ninth Island Showdown proved to be a Ninth Island letdown by Hawaii football. But despite the 27-13 loss to UNLV last Saturday, the 'Bows haven't given up on 2021. "They hate losing. If you like losing and don't react, there's something wrong with you," Hawaii head coach Todd Graham said. "These guys obviously hate losing. And I hate losing. This is the most games I've ever lost in my career. What can you do by complaining or whining about it? All you can do is go out and go back to work...these guys have done that all year long. They've shown great character and great heart."

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO