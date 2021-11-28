ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres fall in OT to Red Wings again

By Kyle Powell
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a9Ss0_0d8HbMZn00

The Buffalo Sabres were in Detroit on Saturday night, as they visited the Red Wings inside Little Caesars Arena.

Despite opening the scoring, the Sabres coughed up a pair of goals to Detroit and had to play comeback in the waning minutes just to force overtime in Michigan. In the end, it was an up-and-coming rookie forward dropping the curtain on the Sabres on this night by way of a 3-2 final.

After a scoreless first period, the Sabres broke through five minutes into the second. The blue and gold broke into the Red Wings defensive zone and scored a very pretty goal courtesy of Kyle Okposo, Brett Murray and Dylan Cozens.

It was Cozens' fifth goal of the season, and Murray's primary assist on the play was the first point of his NHL career.

The Sabres' lead lasted less than five minutes, though. In fact, in a span of 1:20 the blue and gold went from leading, to tied, to trailing. Detroit started driving the Sabres' net hard and were rewarded twice in quick succession. Forwards Carter Rowney and Pius Suter did the damage, respectively.

It looked like Suter's goal was going to hold up as the game-winner for Detroit. Jeff Skinner and the Sabres had other ideas; for the time being. With 1:37 left in regulation, Skinner deflected this Cody Eakin shot into the Detroit net to tie the game with his sixth goal of the year.

The teams headed to overtime tied at that 2-2 score, but the extra frame didn't last long at all. Standout rookie forward Lucas Raymond dropped the curtain on the Sabres with a game-winning goal against Dustin Tokarski just 26-seconds in.

GAME SUMMARY

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:
1. Lucas Raymond - DET
2. Dustin Tokarski - BUF
3. Pius Suter - DET

What's Next:
The blue and gold come back home to host the Seattle Kraken on Monday night, November 29. Puck drop inside KeyBank Center is set for 7 p.m. EST, and the Paul William Beltz Pregame Show with Mike Schopp and the Bulldog starts at 6 p.m. EST on the radio home of the Buffalo Sabres - WGR Sports Radio 550.

Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings to be short two players tonight vs. Sabres

The Detroit Red Wings were without the services of defenseman Danny DeKeyser during Tuesday night’s 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues, as he was placed on COVID-19 protocol. According to head coach Jeff Blashill, he’ll be unavailable again tonight as the Red Wings take on the Sabres. Additionally, forward...
NHL
WGR550

Casey Mittelstadt back practicing for Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres play host to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, but Casey Mittelstadt joined the team on the ice for the first time since suffering an injury on opening night. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
WGR550

The Sabres worked hard and smart to beat Montreal.

Tokarski came in and played the final 40 minutes against Boston and didn’t give up a goal until very late. That means in his last 100 minutes he’s given up just two goals and made 49 saves. That’s a 1.20 goals against and .961 save percentage.
NHL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
443
Followers
2K+
Post
71K+
Views
