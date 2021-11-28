ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Stabbed To Death In Bay Ridge, Suspect In Custody

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZO1r_0d8Ha15a00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A gruesome stabbing in Brooklyn left one man dead and a neighborhood on edge.

As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports, police now say they have the person responsible.

Christina Gallo visited the crime scene at the Dorset on 99th Street and Third Avenue in Bay Ridge to see, she says, where Ernest Diaz, her son-in-law’s brother, lost his life.

“He really was a nice guy. He was a good family guy. I just can’t imagine that somebody would stab somebody repeatedly,” Gallo said. “I’m shocked. I can’t imagine, I can’t stop visualizing that this man was over here fighting for his life.”

Police say they arrived at the scene just before 3 p.m. Friday and found Diaz in the lobby, unconscious and bleeding from multiple stab wounds.

One neighbor says police remained on the scene for hours after it happened.

“It was like a scene from a movie, Quentin Tarantino movie. Very gory scene,” she said.

Neighbors say Diaz was stabbed on the fifth floor and fled down to the lobby for help. It’s unclear if he lived in the building.

“It’s frightening to think you never know what could happen from one day to the next. I just thank God my son and I are OK,” one neighbor said.

This is the second tragedy to take place in the building in less than a month. On Nov. 16, firefighters battled a blaze that started on the fourth floor and left about a dozen families displaced.

“It’s just sad. As you can see, some of the apartments here are vacated because of the fire that we had two weeks ago. I really feel sad for those who can’t be here in their own home celebrating the holidays,” another neighbor said.

Police say 56-year-old Vito Bauza, who lived in the building, turned himself in. He’s charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police have not released a motive or said anything about the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report.

