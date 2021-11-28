Sherdog’s Top 10: Can’t-Miss Fights of December

The winner of this weekend’s UFC main event would like a word with the bantamweight champ — whoever that ends up being. Rob Font and Jose Aldo face off in the headliner of UFC on ESPN 31 this Saturday, and the victor will be well-positioned for a shot at the 135-pound strap. For Aldo, it could mean another crack at Petr Yan, the man who defeated him last summer to win the title vacated by Henry Cejudo, and in any event a win over a serious contender like Font would be yet another achievement in one of the unlikeliest career reinventions in MMA history. If Font wins, on the other hand, it would represent another step toward validating the potential that has been evident for several years, but hampered by his own sporadic fight schedule in an ultra-competitive division.

UFC ・ 3 DAYS AGO