ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Sherdog’s Top 10: Can’t-Miss Fights of December

By Brian Knapp
Sherdog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL, Dana White’s Contender Series and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The Khabib Nurmagomedov shadow that once held sway over the Ultimate Fighting...

www.sherdog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sherdog

The Sheehan Show: A Tribute to Jose Aldo

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL, Dana White’s Contender Series and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Sean Sheehan takes a look into Jose Aldo's legendary career and why he...
UFC
Sherdog

The UFC Men's Bantamweight Title: A Visual History

The winner of this weekend’s UFC main event would like a word with the bantamweight champ — whoever that ends up being. Rob Font and Jose Aldo face off in the headliner of UFC on ESPN 31 this Saturday, and the victor will be well-positioned for a shot at the 135-pound strap. For Aldo, it could mean another crack at Petr Yan, the man who defeated him last summer to win the title vacated by Henry Cejudo, and in any event a win over a serious contender like Font would be yet another achievement in one of the unlikeliest career reinventions in MMA history. If Font wins, on the other hand, it would represent another step toward validating the potential that has been evident for several years, but hampered by his own sporadic fight schedule in an ultra-competitive division.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Sam Champion
Person
Cub Swanson
Person
Mamed Khalidov
Person
Pedro Munhoz
Person
Dominick Cruz
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Giga Chikadze
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Kyoji Horiguchi
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 43 preview, ‘Vieira vs Tate’ predictions

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will battle hot-and-cold division bruiser Ketlen Vieira for the right to stay alive in the 135-pound title chase, courtesy of the UFC Vegas 43 main event on Sat. night (Nov. 20, 2021) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. And like every UFC fight card — both good and bad — we’re here to help decide who wins and who loses tomorrow night in “Sin City.”
UFC
ClutchPoints

UFC star Conor McGregor is horrifically jacked

2021 wasn’t the greatest year in terms of fighting for Conor McGregor, getting knocked out by Dustin Poirier in January then breaking his leg against his UFC rival in July. However, the Irishman is on the mend now and according to his coach, looking more jacked than ever. Via The...
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

‘Eight wins from Floyd Mayweather 50-0 mark, avoided star closes on title’

Gilberto Ramirez stands just eight wins from the exceptional Floyd Mayweather record of 50-0, but the dangerous Mexican can’t land a world title fight. “Zurdo” is on the path to greatness. That’s if he can land the correct opponents. However, it’s not that easy. Now, he’s frustrated by light-heavyweight ruler Dmitry Bivol’s silence.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Boxer Brutally Knocks Former UFC Champion Out On His Feet

Former heavyweight title challenger Kubrat Pulev recorded a big win this weekend in maybe an unexpected way. In what was mostly boxing rules he took on former UFC (the sport of mixed martials arts) champion Frank Mir. The Bulgarian showed class perhaps in the Thanksgiving Holiday spirit to not follow...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Las Vegas#One Championship#Combat#Espn#Pfl#American#T Mobile Arena#Brazilian#Irishman
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford wants Canelo Alvarez after Porter fight

By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford is already looking past his opponent for this Saturday night in Shawn Porter by saying he wants superstar Canelo Alvarez. Like a glutton, Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) isn’t satisfied with the filet mignon that’s on his plate this Saturday; he wants some tasty ribeye steak in targeting Canelo for that lottery money.
COMBAT SPORTS
Sherdog

Rivalries: Henry Cejudo

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL, Dana White’s Contender Series and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Henry Cejudo walked away from mixed martial arts at the peak of his...
UFC
Bleacher Report

Logan Paul Says 'I Would F--king Beat Mike Tyson' in a Boxing Fight

For the most part, Logan Paul was outclassed by Floyd Mayweather during their June exhibition. The famous YouTuber would like his chances, however, against another boxing legend. Paul told Fight Hub TV that he "would f--king beat" the 55-year-old Tyson because the former heavyweight champion is "too old":. On the...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
dexerto.com

Jake Paul claims UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman would be “light work”

After being linked to a fight against UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman multiple times, Jake Paul claims the number one pound-for-pound fighter would be “light work” for him. Kamaru Usman called out Jake Paul all the way back in April 2021. Paul accepted the ‘challenge.’ However, Usman decided he didn’t...
UFC
Boxing Insider

Floyd Mayweather: “The Top Fighter In Boxing Right Now Is Terence Crawford, He Reminds Me Of A Young Floyd Mayweather”

Though he hasn’t officially fought in roughly five years, Floyd Mayweather still pays close attention to the current group of fighters. During his prime, Mayweather found his name at the very top of virtually every pound for pound list. As the newly inducted Hall of Famer gazes upon every weight class and every current world champion, he believes he knows who has usurped him as the best fighter in the world.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

‘Zurdo’, 42-0, ready to move one step closer to Floyd Mayweather record

Gilberto Ramirez wants to win a light-heavyweight title on the way to breaking boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s coveted 50-0 record. The Golden Boy star, who is eight wins from equalling the benchmark, faces Yunieski Gonalez later this month. A victory will mean a potential shot at WBA ruler Dmitry Bivol in the first half of 2022.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Nate Diaz calls out Jake Paul’s boxing wins: ‘You’d get smoked in a real fight’

Don’t expect Nate Diaz to get on the Jake Paul bandwagon anytime soon. On Tuesday, the no-nonsense Diaz fired back at Paul for comparing him to Ben Askren, continuing a conversation that stemmed from Askren suggesting that the infamous YouTuber is better at boxing than some are giving him credit for. Paul has become one of the most divisive names in combat sports after parleying his social media fame into a professional boxing career, which has included wins over former ONE Championship titleholder Askren and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy