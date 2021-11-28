Should the NHL have postponed Islanders games earlier in team's COVID-19 outbreak?

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has had an eventful week.
Last Friday, in a nationally televised game against the Rangers, he was on the receiving end of a thrown glove, after a verbal spat with Rangers forward Artemi Panarin. On Sunday, he drew the ire of Vancouver by slew footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson. And on Monday, he was suspended for that dangerous hit.
Marchand spoke to the media on Tuesday and shared his side of both notable altercations.
Regarding the Panarin incident, Marchand shared what he said that inspired the glove throw.
“I said that no one in Russia likes him,” Marchand shared. “So if...
Comments / 0