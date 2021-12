WENTZVILLE — It’s just a game. The stadium is bigger. The field is nicer. The sound system is louder. The scoreboard is brighter. But there’s still 22 players on the field, 100 yards between end zones and at least four quarters to figure out who’s better that particular day. Same as it was in Week 1. Same as it was last week. Same as it was the week before that.

WENTZVILLE, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO