ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

never ending quest

wrir.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Feeling Good (From "Liberated / Music For the Movement Vol. 3") - Single. little rascal Little...

www.wrir.org

Comments / 0

Related
wrir.org

What the Fontaine?!: Ahmaud Arbery, Omicron Variant, Etc. (11/26/21)

PODCAST (stream or download) ———————————————————————————————— Lee “Scratch” Perry + Dub Syndicate – Music and Science Lovers. Manu Dibango – Soul Makossa (feat. Youssou N’Dour) Parliament – Little Ole Country Boy. De La Soul – Potholes in My Lawn. Dr. Octagon – Blue Flowers. Tricky – Christiansands. DJ Spooky That Subliminal...
MUSIC
wrir.org

Bad Boy Records

Today we’re bumping and grooving to the sounds of everything Bad Boy Records. Diddy - Dirty Money, The Notorious B.I.G. & Rick Ross, “Angels (feat. The Notorious B.I.G. & Rick Ross)”. from Last Train to Paris (Deluxe Edition) Bad Boy / Interscope - 2010.
MUSIC
wrir.org

top 30 new albums for Nov 30

The weekly chart reflects the diversity of programming on WRIR. In an average week, WRIR DJs play approximately 1,200 albums (and EPs and singles). To make it on the list, an album must be released in the past year. Local bands and albums played by more than one DJ are given priority in the rankings.
MUSIC
wrir.org

Shine The Light

Season of lights keeping us going through the increasing darkness. Some grooves to keep you going during the Festival of Lights. Divine Sounds, “What People Do for Money (Dollar Bill Dub)”. from What People Do for Money - Single. High Fashion Music - 1984. Kurtis Blow, “One-Two-Five (Main Street, Harlem,...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Apollo
Person
Kali Uchis
wrir.org

losing sleep never sounded so good

With an awesome set of new music and artists plus some great throwbacks, we always give you a good reason to get up early on Fridays. The Beatles, “Don’t Let Me Down (Single Version) [2021 Mix]”. from Let It Be (Super Deluxe) UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 2021. Swansea Sound,...
MUSIC
Variety

Normani on Becoming R&B’s Go-To Collaborator, and Why Her Album Will Be Worth the Wait

“In order for me to make sense of what I want to say to the world, it has to make sense to myself — it starts with me,” says 25-year-old Normani, whose collaborations with Cardi B, Khalid and Sam Smith have made her a household name through- out the pop and R&B worlds. She is speaking of her highly anticipated untitled debut solo album, one that for three straight years, her label, RCA, and fans, have awaited — not exactly patiently (there were Reddit forums dedicated to the subject “Why is Normani taking so long?”). Back in 2019, the expectation was...
MUSIC
wrir.org

LFTA: Neil Young & Crazy Horse

2.4.91 (Madison Square Garden – New York, NY) Hey Hey, My My (Into The Black) Crime In The City (Sixty To Zero, Part I) (Neil Young cover) Blowin’ In The Wind (Bob Dylan cover) Love To Burn. Cinnamon Girl. Mansion On The Hill. Fuckin’ Up. Cortez The Killer. Powderfinger. Love...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aly Aj#Radio#Warner Records#Bad Life
wrir.org

PLAYLIST FOR THE SUNDAY MORNING JAZZ SHOW WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 11/28/2021

Good morning, and welcome to the last Sunday in November 2021. My, how the time has zoomed by this year. We’re going to finish off on a great NOTE. Enjoy !. Uptown Vocal Jazz Quartet/I’ve Got Mt Love to Keep Me Warm/Fools For Yule/HouseKat Records/2021. Makaya McCraven/Autumn in New York/Deciphering...
MUSIC
wrir.org

PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP AND BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 11/28/2021

Top of the morning and welcome to the end of the month. We’ve got a full show of all new releases to share with you today. Enjoy !. BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Gato Barbieri, Roy McCurdy, Billy Hart. Billy Strayhorn, Chuck Mangione, Dr. Michael White, Jaco Pastorius, Hadley Caliman, Wynton Kelly,
MUSIC
wrir.org

Year’s Not Long

Tune in for new music from Richard Dawson & Circle, Hooper, Sad Eyed Beatniks, Gentleman Jesse, Chastity Belt and much more.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wrir.org

Happy Hanukkah!

TO VOLUNTEER YOUR HELP OR ADVICE RE: WRIR’S MOVE, please contact Melissa, L.J. and the rest of the radio station board at [email protected]!. from Happy Hanukkah!: 18 Traditional Chanukah Songs and Prayers Including Maoz Tzur, Dreidel, O Hannukah, and More!. Watkins Family Hour, “Hanukkah Dance”. from Hanukkah+. Bill Pinkney...
GEORGE HARRISON
Rolling Stone

Maggie Rose Releases Trippy Cover of Carole King’s ‘I Feel the Earth Move’

Maggie Rose regularly nods to her inspirations in her original recordings, bridging soul, rock, country, and funk alike on the 2021 album Have a Seat. Rose goes straight to one of the sources for a swirling, trippy cover of Rock Hall of Famer Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move” that was released on Friday. The track premiered earlier this week on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame station, for which Rose did a takeover to play music by some of her heroes. In its original form, King’s is a soulful stomper that leads off the classic album Tapestry. In Rose’s...
MUSIC
Popculture

'NCIS': Emily Wickersham Reveals Major Life Update Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Just months after leaving NCIS, former series star Emily Wickersham is continuing to make some major life changes. The NCIS alum, who is currently pregnant with her first child, revealed to fans in a social media post on Tuesday that with just a month to go before her due date, she has picked up shop and is setting down roots somewhere new, Wickersham hilariously documenting "moving day."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Posts Intimate Photo With Virgil Abloh After His Tragic Death

Rappers have been citing Virgil Abloh as an inspiration for years. His combination of streetwear expertise and unmatched creativity led to artist wearing his clothes and sneakers regularly. Young Thug was one of Virgil's primary customers, and more importantly, good friends. After Abloh passed away on Sunday (Nov. 28), many...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jayda Cheaves Explains Why She Wouldn't Date Quavo

After rumors of Lil Baby taking Saweetie on a $100K shopping spree surfaced last week, the "ICY GRL" rapper egged on these rumors even further over the weekend. Saweetie shared a photo dump that included a photo of her sitting on a mystery man's lap. Fans quickly broke down the photo and concluded that the mystery man was Lil Baby based on the outfit.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy