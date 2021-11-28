ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royce O’Neale Ruled Out vs. Pelicans

Cover picture for the articleThe Utah Jazz are taking it easy on Royce O’Neale, giving him the second night of their back-to-back off against the New Orleans Pelicans. O’Neale was questionable leading up to the Jazz’s Saturday night contest with...

Joe Ingles starting for Utah Saturday in place of injured Royce O'Neale

Utah Jazz guard/forward Joe Ingles will start Saturday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ingles has been coming off the bench lately, but that will change Saturday night. Royce O'Neale is sitting due to dual foot and ankle ailments, leaving a vacant starting spot. For now, that role will go to Ingles.
Analysis: Jazz blow out Pelicans in revenge game

The Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 127-105 on Saturday night at Vivint Arena. After Friday’s loss to the Pelicans, the Jazz were left pretty despondent and embarrassed. I mean, I didn’t even give them any “high notes” on Friday because their performance was so bad against a team that came into the night with just four wins to their name on the season. But the Jazz seemed to take all the criticism and bad feelings from Friday night and turn it into motivation in what was probably their best all-around game of the year. The Jazz absolutely rocked the Pelicans, and they never let up.
No, the Utah Jazz don’t have a Joe Ingles vs. Royce O’Neale conundrum

Editor’s note • This story is available to Salt Lake Tribune subscribers only. Thank you for supporting local journalism. Royce O’Neale first tweaked his right foot and ankle in the Jazz’s pre-Thanksgiving win in Oklahoma City. He played two nights later against New Orleans — taking on the responsibility of being the primary defender against former All-Star Brandon Ingram — but he’s sat out the past two games because of the injury.
