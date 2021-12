It's a little late in the season to sneak in a round of golf, but that didn't stop a Colorado elk herd from stampeding across an Estes Park course recently. According to the date given on the video share on YouTube, this special elk golfing moment happened in Estes Park on November 17. This is another teachable moment about how you don't want to suddenly find yourself between an elk herd and wherever they decide they need to be in a hurry. (NOTE: make sure your sound is turned up and you just might hear elk bugling)

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO