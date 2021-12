To get the “Another Pirate’s Treasure” achievement, you’ll need to deliver a piece of treacherous loot (aka Treacherous Plunder) to The Hunter’s Call. Treacherous Plunder can only be found by fishing in a body of water with no bait. If you have bait on your hook, you won’t find any. Cast your line, wait a while, and if you see a fish start to circle your hook, reel it back in and try again. If no fish spawns after a while, check your hook to see if you have what looks like junk on your hook.

