The Nissan LEAF was a pretty good electric car when it first went on sale in 2010. I have owned a 2015 model for the past 4 years and it has been a delight to drive, despite its short range. When it came time to consider something with more range, I considered a second generation LEAF but in my view, it just wasn’t competitive with the other electric cars available today. To be brutally frank, it felt like Nissan was trying to squeeze more juice out of its original LEAF program instead of getting ahead of the curve.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO