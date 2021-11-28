ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

New ‘988’ Suicide Prevention Hotline Will Include Texting Option to Make it Easier

By Good News Network
Good News Network
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week the US agency in charge of telecommunications adopted rules to expand access to the suicide prevention hotline by establishing the ability to text, in addition to...

www.goodnewsnetwork.org

yaktrinews.com

Phone companies must allow texting new ‘988’ suicide line, FCC rules

U.S. communications regulators will require that phone companies allow people to text as well as call a new “988” number for the suicide prevention hotline. The Federal Communications Commission last year voted to require phone companies support the 988 number for people to call to reach an existing suicide-prevention hotline. Recognizing that texting is critical to Americans, particularly young people and those who are deaf, have hearing loss or speech disabilities, the commission on Thursday voted 4-0 to require a texting option as well.
CELL PHONES
WOWO News

FCC adds texting to upcoming three-digit suicide prevention number

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): A three-digit suicide prevention emergency number is getting the go-ahead from the FCC. According to ABC News, the Federal Communications Commission voted this week to add a text-messaging option to the 988 suicide lifeline, which is set to roll out on July 16th, 2022. All wireless providers that...
POLITICS
KETV.com

FCC approves texting '988' to reach National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by next year

U.S. communications regulators will require that phone companies allow people to text as well as call a new “988” number for the suicide-prevention hotline. The Federal Communications Commission last summer voted to require phone companies to support the 988 number for people to call to reach an existing suicide-prevention hotline. Recognizing that texting is critical to Americans, particularly young people and those who are deaf, have hearing loss or speech disabilities, the commission on Thursday voted 4-0 to require a texting option as well.
POLITICS
WEAR

FCC votes to make National Suicide Prevention Lifeline a 3-digit number

The FFC votes to increase access to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline -- by establishing a new way to reach out directly with a three-digit number. 988 is the new number the National Suicide Prevention Hotline will begin using for phone calls and text messages starting July 2022. On Thursday,...
MENTAL HEALTH
#Suicide Prevention#Hotline#Americans
peoriastandard.com

Butler advocates for new FCC suicide hotline: 'A great move to save lives'

State Rep. Tim Butler (R-Springfield) advocated and encouraged further discussion of suicide prevention in a tweet on Friday following the announcement from the FCC of a new suicide prevention hotline. Butler's post came after the Federal Communications Commission's decision to expand on its suicide prevention hotline that will go into...
POLITICS
WSAV News 3

US Army implements new Suicide Prevention Initiative

WASHINGTON (KWKT) — The U.S. Army is implementing a public health approach to suicide based on Centers for Disease Control suicide prevention efforts.  The new, comprehensive and integrated policies focus on prevention rather than intervention — and are outlined in the forthcoming Army Suicide Prevention Program regulation scheduled to be published in the first quarter […]
MILITARY
Lake Geneva Regional News

After increase in youth suicides, Walworth County announces suicide prevention initiative

Walworth County saw a steep increase in youth suicides in 2021. Now, county health officials are working to stop this trend in its tracks. The Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced a new collaboration with Hope Squad, a school-based, peer-to-peer suicide prevention program for young children and adolescents that is part of a communitywide effort to support the mental health and well-being of school-aged children.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Thanks for helping to promote suicide prevention

Thank you, Northeastern North Carolina, for being part of the movement to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide. As part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Northeastern NC Out of the Darkness Walk, held virtually on Nov. 13, I am overwhelmed by the support of our community.
MENTAL HEALTH
