There has been speculation of a new restaurant coming to town for some weeks now. However, we could not confirm this information until now. Now I know that there are some people who will say that Lafayette does not need another Mexican restaurant and while I generally agree with them, this restaurant is the exception for me. When I lived in New Orleans this was the place to be really any night of the week. So when I heard that this restaurant may be coming to Lafayette I got really excited. I have always enjoyed myself at this establishment but if you are looking for a recommendation of what to order off the menu then I would have to say that their Margaritas are quite tasty and won’t disappoint.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO