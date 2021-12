At the start of the season, the Charlotte Hornets were winning games due to their elite offense. They began the year a red-hot 4-1 and everything was looking good. Then things went dark. Over their next seven games, the Hornets would go 1-6. Their offense stalled and their defense was still poor, and as one can imagine, that led to ugly results. However, Charlotte has gone 4-0 since that tough seven-game stretch truly embodying the term “rollercoaster of emotions.”

