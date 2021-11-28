ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in 'Palmetto Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
SCNow
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The winning numbers in Saturday evening's...

scnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter

The parents of the teen charged with fatally shooting four people and wounding seven others at a Michigan high school have been charged in connection with the rampage, Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Karen McDonald announced Friday. James and Jennifer Crumbley have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Watch McDonald announce the charges at a press conference.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS News

Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert government shutdown

Washington — President Biden signed a stopgap measure to fund federal agencies and keep the government running into mid-February, after both chambers of Congress passed the legislation on Thursday, avoiding a holiday season partial shutdown. The measure passed the Senate 69-28 with substantial GOP support, hours after passing the House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

White House announces new aggressive steps to combat COVID-19

President Biden is planning to announce on Thursday steps his administration will implement to fight COVID-19 in the winter months, including more aggressive travel-related COVID-19 restrictions starting next week. The steps come as the first known U.S. case of the omicron variant was detected in California on Wednesday in a...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Hill

US to restart 'Remain in Mexico' program following court order

The Biden administration on Thursday plans to restart the "Remain in Mexico" program following a court order to reimplement the policy first launched under President Trump while it appeals the decision. The rollout follows weeks of negotiations with Mexico over how to reimplement a plan that under the Trump administration...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

US jobless rate sinks to 4.2% as many more people find jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s unemployment rate tumbled last month to its lowest point since the pandemic struck, even as employers appeared to slow their hiring — a mixed picture that pointed to a resilient economy that’s putting more people to work. The government reported Friday that businesses and other employers...
BUSINESS
CNN

High school shooting suspect might have had gun during meeting with school officials and parents before violence began, prosecutor says

(CNN) — There is a "strong possibility" the 15-year-old sophomore accused of killing four fellow students this week at a Michigan high school had the gun in his backpack when he met shortly before the shooting with administrators and his parents over his concerning behavior that day, the prosecutor in the case told CNN on Thursday night.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palmetto
newsnationnow.com

Which states have seen cases of the omicron COVID variant?

(NewsNation Now) — Cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have been detected across the globe and the United States. Omicron was designated as a variant of concern last month as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new strain of the virus. It’s not clear where the new...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy