Watch Now: Auburn police, fire departments kick off downtown holiday parade

The parents of the teen charged with fatally shooting four people and wounding seven others at a Michigan high school have been charged in connection with the rampage, Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Karen McDonald announced Friday. James and Jennifer Crumbley have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Watch McDonald announce the charges at a press conference.
Washington — President Biden signed a stopgap measure to fund federal agencies and keep the government running into mid-February, after both chambers of Congress passed the legislation on Thursday, avoiding a holiday season partial shutdown. The measure passed the Senate 69-28 with substantial GOP support, hours after passing the House...
President Biden is planning to announce on Thursday steps his administration will implement to fight COVID-19 in the winter months, including more aggressive travel-related COVID-19 restrictions starting next week. The steps come as the first known U.S. case of the omicron variant was detected in California on Wednesday in a...
More than 65 million American women would immediately lose access to an abortion in their home states if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the landmark case that established the right to seek the procedure nearly half a century ago. Existing laws on the books in 20 states ban abortions...
In Alec Baldwin's first TV interview since the fatal "Rust" shooting, he addressed comments made by fellow actor George Clooney about gun safety on movie sets. The 63-year-old actor told George Stephanopoulos that any outside comments made were not going to help the situation. "How do you respond to actors...
The Biden administration on Thursday plans to restart the "Remain in Mexico" program following a court order to reimplement the policy first launched under President Trump while it appeals the decision. The rollout follows weeks of negotiations with Mexico over how to reimplement a plan that under the Trump administration...
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s unemployment rate tumbled last month to its lowest point since the pandemic struck, even as employers appeared to slow their hiring — a mixed picture that pointed to a resilient economy that’s putting more people to work. The government reported Friday that businesses and other employers...
(CNN) — There is a "strong possibility" the 15-year-old sophomore accused of killing four fellow students this week at a Michigan high school had the gun in his backpack when he met shortly before the shooting with administrators and his parents over his concerning behavior that day, the prosecutor in the case told CNN on Thursday night.
(NewsNation Now) — Cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have been detected across the globe and the United States. Omicron was designated as a variant of concern last month as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new strain of the virus. It’s not clear where the new...
A federal appeals court on Friday grappled with the Justice Department's effort to intervene on behalf of former President Trump in a defamation lawsuit from the writer E. Jean Carroll, who alleges that he raped her in the ’90s. A three-judge panel for the New York-based Second Circuit Court of...
Comments / 0