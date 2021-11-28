ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason Plumlee to Miss 2nd Straight Game

By Schuyler Callihan
 5 days ago

Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (right calf strain) has been ruled out for Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets. This will be the second straight game that Plumlee has missed. In 20 games this season, Plumlee is averaging 6.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

P.J. Washington filled in as the number five in the starting lineup on Friday night against Orlando and had 17 points and six rebounds. He will be in the starting five once again tonight.

The Hornets and Rockets are set to tip in Houston at 8 p.m. EST.

Charlotte's Mason Plumlee (calf) questionable Friday

Charlotte Hornets forward/center Mason Plumlee (calf) is questionable to play Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Plumlee has played and started in every game for the Hornets so far this season. P.J. Washington would be in line for a start and major minutes if Plumlee is unavailable. Nick Richards could also see a boost off the bench.
PJ Washington starting for Hornets Friday in place of injured Mason Plumlee

Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington will start Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mason Plumlee is dealing with a strain in his right calf, and he's been ruled out of action for Friday night's tilt. His absence is leaving a glaring vacancy in the starting lineup down low. In a tough matchup facing off with Karl-Anthony Towns, it will be Washington who gets the starting shot.
Chicago Bullies Charlotte

CHICAGO, IL - For the second time in three days, the Charlotte Hornets came out on the losing side of things on the road. Monday night, the Bulls had their way with the Hornets with a 133-119 win. Terry Rozier led the way for the Hornets with 31 points on...
