(Underwood) -- Underwood wrestling standout Hagen Heistand made a dream come true last week, signing to wrestle at the Division I level with Campbell University. “It means a lot to me,” Heistand said. “My whole life I always dreamed about going D1, maybe in basketball when I was little. Maybe in football, but I turned into a wrestler. I made it my dream to do that in that sport, and I did it.”

UNDERWOOD, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO