The Tampa Bay Rays are reportedly reached an agreement on a one year with former two-time American League Cy Young, Corey Kluber. The veteran right-handed pitcher spent the 2021 season with the New York Yankees, compiling a 5-3 record with a 3.83 ERA / 3.85 FIP over 80 innings pitched. The high point of Kluber’s 2021 campaign came when he completed a no-hitter against his 2020 team, the Texas Rangers, in May. However, the low point of his season would shortly follow as he would miss three months with a right shoulder strain.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO