SpaceX has broken its own launch record for the number of rockets sent to space in a single year.The latest Starlink mission saw another batch of internet satellites delivered to low-Earth orbit, lifting off from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday. It marked the 27th successful launch for the private space firm in 2021, beating the 26 launches it achieved in 2020.Up to six more launches are planned before the end of the year, while 2022 could see even more lift offs for SpaceX.The Falcon 9 rocket launched 48 Starlink satellites into orbit, bringing the total constellation size to more...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 12 HOURS AGO