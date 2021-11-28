Exclusive Interview With Multidisciplinary Futurist VNCCII

As owner and founder of her eponymous design studio, Marlaina Teich seeks to create spaces that not only delight the eye, but comfort and inspire her clients. Teich’s background in fashion lends to her aesthetic eye, but her devotion to each client, combined with a passion for design and home furnishings, guides her process. Teich finds the connection between luxury and comfort in the choices of color, pattern, and texture. Through the careful selection of custom-made furnishings and the mindful creation of color palette and spacing, Teich designs for a multisensory home experience. Her design has gained renown in many magazines, including Traditional Home and Better Homes and Gardens, as well as on the Emmy winning home improvement show “George to the Rescue,” where she is a featured designer. Introducing this week’s Designer Friday, Marlaina Teich.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 5 HOURS AGO