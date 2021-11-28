ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

World War II veteran volunteers to pilot life-saving flights

NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaptain John Billings is a 98-year-old WWII veteran who was awarded medals...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Clay County World War II hero dies at 102

Marine sergeant. World War II veteran. Purple Heart recipient. All of these words can be used to describe Winton Carter, an amazing Jacksonville-area hero. Carter, News4JAX anchor Joy Purdy’s neighbor in Clay County, was first introduced to the News4JAX family when he was turning 100 years old. Carter was laid...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Volunteers#War#Pilot
Standard Banner

Remembering World War II

Some dreams have no origin or explanation beyond the story of how they are achieved. For Jack Swanger, a 96-year-old World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy, he had pride in himself and believed in supporting his country. For two years, five months, and 14 days he followed orders, manned a 20mm cannon, and rode the Atlantic’s waves until the end of the war. While he summed it up with a quick recitation of the length of his service, there was even more to his story that a little research helped to uncover.
MILITARY
tucson.com

Local Opinion: World War II Memorial needs our support

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. As our nation approaches the 80th anniversary of America’s entry into World War II, I pause to remember and reflect on the service of my uncles who served in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Dominick Cicciolo was an...
MILITARY
sagharborexpress.com

Tom Clavin Pens a Harrowing Real-Life World War II Story of Survival

For decades, pilot Joe Moser didn’t talk about what had happened to him during World War II. That’s because when he came home from the war in Europe, nobody believed him. His story began on August 13, 1944, when Moser, who flew P-38 Lightnings as a lieutenant in the Army Air Corps, was on his 44th combat mission over occupied France. After being hit by enemy fire, he bailed out of his burning plane and, despite assistance from local farmers who tried to hide him, was soon captured by German soldiers. He was taken to the infamous Fresnes Prison near Paris where political prisoners had been housed since Nazi occupation began, and days later, found himself crammed onto a noxious and overcrowded cattle car heading east.
SAG HARBOR, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
World War II
expressnews.com

At 96, World War II veteran rides bike down memory lane

NACOGDOCHES — Floyd Brantley can still ride circles around cyclists half his age. On a blustery Friday afternoon, the 96-year-old World War II and Korean War veteran pedaled his bike though his childhood neighborhood, reminiscing about life in Nacogdoches during the 1930s before war took him away from East Texas for the first time and his career landed him in Arkansas.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Newark Advocate

Veterans column: Younger Shannon survives World War II service despite death reports

The study of history is a discovery of information coupled with the ability to admit when you are wrong. Last week, I began a series on men who had lived in Licking County and died in WWII in the service of the United Kingdom. Samuel Shannon was the first of those men and this week I was ready to write about the second, his son, Thomas who I have just discovered was erroneously listed as dying in WWII while in the service of the Canadian Army.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
siouxlandproud.com

Man tells story of World War I veteran great uncle

MAPLETON, Iowa (KCAU) – In 1918, Robert Otto’s great uncle, Harry Otto, was drafted to the US Military to fight in World War I. Robert Otto shares the story of his family member, who was also considered a hero. “Every Memorial Day, we’ve gone to the cemetery to pay tribute...
MAPLETON, IA
NBC San Diego

Navy Veteran Thanks Sharp Memorial Hospital Staff for Saving His Life

He’s a tough guy. He’s a Navy veteran and a soon-to-be 9th-degree Blackbelt. But you’ll forgive Maurice Orange if tears well up in his eyes. “I don’t know how to say thank you without crying,” said the Rancho San Diego man as he was reunited with the Sharp Memorial Hospital medical staff that saved his life.
RANCHO SAN DIEGO, CA
techraptor.net

World War II Comes to Life in Men of War II

Men of War II is an action-packed RTS set on the frontlines of World War II with stunning visuals. This upcoming game in the Men of War series provides updated graphics and smooth gameplay as players battle to push the frontline further into enemy territory. With a focus on historical accuracy and fast-paced gameplay, Men of War II will pit players against each other in PVP matches or cooperative modes as teams work together to take down enemy units.
VIDEO GAMES
news9.com

World War II Veteran Gets Ride In WWII-Era Plane At Jones Airport

The soldier believed to be the first boots on Omaha Beach on D-Day was at the Jones Airport in Jenks on Sunday. 98-year-old World War Two veteran Bill Parker got a special ride on a T-6 Texan airplane. The WWII-era plane was used to train pilots during the war. "Well,...
JENKS, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy