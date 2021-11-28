Virus-hit Portuguese team plays soccer with 9 men

The Patriots plane is on the move again, and this time, it touched down in Oregon for a big game on Sunday. We know what you're thinking: Oregon doesn't have an NFL team. No, it sure doesn't, but there is still a big game for a New England team taking place this weekend. The University of New Hampshire men's soccer team is set to face Oregon State in the NCAA Tournament, and they got a lift from the local NFL team.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO