Forward Keegan Murray scored Iowa’s first 17 points in a 109-61 Hawkeye win over Western Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday. “It’s just being aggressive,” Murray said after the win. “Last year, I was obviously playing a different role. This year, I wanted to be more assertive on the offensive end and use my abilities as much as I can. And you’ve seen that. I’ve been getting more and more confident throughout these first five games.”

