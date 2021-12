Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson took a turn for the worse Thursday, after reportedly missing practice with heel and knee injuries. Robinson had been battling these injuries for weeks, forcing him to miss Week 9 vs the Buffalo Bills. He returned in Week 10 and has played through the pain since. Robinson has averaged 17 touches per game in the three weeks since and it appeared like he was putting the injuries behind him.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO