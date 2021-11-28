W. Michigan defeats Purdue Fort Wayne 93-85 in OT

Nov. 19, 2021: After a slow start, the Golden Gophers improved to 4-0 on the season taking down Purdue Fort Wayne 78-49 in another convincing victory. First Half: There were no surprises in the starting lineup, as the Gophers rolled out the same group of five for the fourth consecutive game. The Maroon & Gold started slow out of the gate, falling down 9-0 early thanks to 7 early points from Purdue Fort Wayne’s leading scorer Jalon Pipkins. It took a while for Minnesota to settle in but senior New Hampshire transfer forward Sean Sutherlin provided the spark off the bench that it needed. His 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist and great defense jump-started a 10-0 run, which evened the game at 15. The Irondale, Minn. native’s hot start rolled well into the rest of the half. His team-high 11 points and 4 rebounds were exactly what they needed to retake control of the game. His +/- was a team-high 12 when he went to the bench for the first time. Surprisingly, leading-scorer Jamison Battle was the only player on the Gophers not to make a field goal in the first half. That paired with 2-9 shooting from three in the first half, should’ve left Ben Johnson very pleased to have a 31-26 lead at the break.

