Aimaq lifts Utah Valley past Denver 77-68 in OT

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson has decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. He originally de-committed from Oklahoma on Sunday when Riley was officially announced as the Trojans’ head coach. Nelson didn’t need a lot of time to think about his new home, based on his Twitter. Nelson is part of...
Boonville (Mo.) High four-star edge rusher DJ Wesolak dropped his top schools on Wednesday. “Right now I have Alabama, Georgia, UNC, Oregon, USC and Missouri and LSU and Penn State,” Wesolak told 247Sports. Wesolak took an official to USC in June. He has Missouri scheduled for the second weekend of...
Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln Top247 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson is down to two schools and has a decision date. The blue-chipper favors Georgia and Michigan and will announce his college destination at 3pm (EST) on Dec. 8 on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Wilson is tabbed by the Top247 as...
NFL franchises are only sold once in a blue moon, but a Thursday report indicates that the Denver Broncos are in the process of setting up a sale for this upcoming offseason. According to Sportico, the Broncos have met with at least four different“sell-side bankers” about handling a potential sale of the franchise. Although not official yet, it’s the clearest indication thus far that the organization could hit the open market after the conclusion of the 2021 season.
Top247 OL Kam Dewberry is closing in on a decision. On Thursday evening, he narrowed his list of finalists down to three and will choose from Texas A&M, Texas and Oklahoma. Dewberry is rated as the No. 74 prospect nationally and No. 3 offensive lineman in the 2022 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
NEW YORK (AP) — St. John's never trailed in overtime, topping NJIT 77-68. The Red Storm scored first in the extra period on a layup from Montez Mathis with 3:48 remaining and never relinquished the lead. Julian Champagnie recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Red Storm. Dylan O'Hearn led the Highlanders with 19 points.
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Jordan Nixon hit all six of her 3-point tries and scored 25 points as No. 23 Texas A&M built a third-quarter lead and held off Northwestern 77-68 on the final day of the Paradise Jam. Destiny Pitts added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies (7-0), while Kayla Wells scored 15. Sahara Jones pitched in with 10 points and six boards off the bench. The Aggies pulled away from a 22-all halftime tie with a 29-19 third-quarter run. Pitts had nine points, Nixon hit three 3s and Burton scored eight — all at the foul line — in the pivotal quarter.
BOSTON (AP) — Chris Ledlum recorded 17 points and 12 rebounds to lift Harvard to a 77-57 win over Northeastern on Saturday. Noah Kirkwood had 16 points for Harvard (5-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Kale Catchings added 11 points. Shaquille Walters had 15 points for the Huskies...
OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 24 points and 22 rebounds, Justin Harmon also scored 24 points and Utah Valley stunned No. 12 BYU 72-65 in overtime. Connor Harding added 10 points for the Wolverines, who beat the Cougars for the second time in school history. Alex Barcello led...
OREM — On paper, nothing about Wednesday night's midweek road tilt between BYU and Utah Valley should've been close. The 12th-ranked Cougars held the No. 22 ranking in KenPom's predictive metrics, while the Wolverines trailed — just a bit — at No. 181. Both teams were riding six-game winning streaks,...
STATE COLLEGE (AP) – Sam Waardenburg scored 14 points and Kameron McGusty, Charlie Moore and Isaiah Wong each scored 12 and Miami beat Penn State 63-58 in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game Wednesday night. Jaheam Cornwall made two foul shots to reduce Penn State’s deficit to 60-58 with 1:31 remaining....
Comments / 0