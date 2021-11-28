ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why is Omicron a “COVID variant of concern?”

Cover picture for the articleThe discovery of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron,...

Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

The first cases of the Omicron variant identified around the world

London(CNN) Editor's note: The Omicron coronavirus variant has now been identified in dozens of countries globally and this story will no longer be updated. Follow the latest updates on the spread of the variant here. Nations around the world are racing to identify how many cases of the Omicron variant...
WORLD
KREX

Brazil and Japan report first cases of the omicron variant

(AP) — Brazil and Japan joined the rapidly widening circle of countries to report cases of the omicron variant Tuesday, while new findings indicate the mutant coronavirus was already in Europe close to a week before South Africa sounded the alarm. The Netherlands’ RIVM health institute disclosed that patient samples dating from Nov. 19 and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

South Korea detects first Omicron cases, tightens travel curbs

South Korea on Wednesday reported its first cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant and tightened travel restrictions as fears grew about the strain's impact on the country's ongoing Covid surge. As South Korea reported its first Omicron infections, it also announced a tightening of travel restrictions, including a suspension of direct flights to Ethiopia for two weeks.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
WSAV News 3

South Africa’s new COVID cases double in 1 day amid omicron

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s new cases of COVID-19 nearly doubled in a day, authorities reported Wednesday, signaling a dramatic surge in the country where scientists detected the omicron variant last week. New confirmed cases rose to 8,561 Wednesday from 4,373 a day earlier, according to official statistics. Scientists in South Africa said they are […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brazil confirms 3rd omicron case, considers new measures

Health officials on Wednesday confirmed Brazil s third known case of the omicron coronavirus variant as the government examined possible new measures to contain the virus, such as suspending some flights and requiring arriving passengers to show proof of vaccination.A passenger from Ethiopia tested positive for Covid-19 upon landing in Sao Paulo on Nov. 27, the state's health secretariat said in a statement. The 29 year-old man is vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer shot and is in good health, officials said.The news came a day after Brazilian health officials reported confirmed cases of the omicron variant in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Minnesota Reformer

Second U.S. case of omicron detected in Minnesota

The second U.S. case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 was reported in Minnesota on Thursday, leading the governor to ask residents to renew their efforts to slow the spread. “This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. “Minnesotans know what to do to keep each […] The post Second U.S. case of omicron detected in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Live updates: South Korea sets new daily infection record

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea has broken its daily record for coronavirus infections for a second straight day, with more than 5,200 new cases.The rapid delta-driven spread comes amid the emergence of the new omicron variant. Much remains unknown about omicron, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart vaccines.South Korea confirmed its first five omicron cases Wednesday night linked to arrivals from Nigeria prompting the government to tighten its border controls.The country will require all passengers arriving from abroad over the next...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

South Africa accelerates vaccination campaign amid surge

South Africa has accelerated its vaccination campaign by giving jabs at pop-up sites in shopping centers and transportation hubs to combat a rapid rise in new COVID-19 cases a week after the discovery of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.New daily cases nearly doubled to 8,561 Wednesday, from 4,373 a day earlier, according to official statistics. Scientists said they were bracing for the surge to continue.“We want families to be safe this festive season,” Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said Thursday. “Before you go home, before you leave on vacation, make sure you protect yourself and those you love....
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: New possible side effect of booster vaccine has been revealed

The booster programme has been ramping up in the UK, with over8 million inoculatedso far. Much like the first two doses of the vaccine, the booster jab also comes with an array of side effects that the inoculated could possibly experience. The reactions to the mRNA vaccine include headaches, pain...
PUBLIC HEALTH

