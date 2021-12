During the Aquarium of the Pacific First Wednesdays event on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. PT, you can explore the world of the endangered white abalone and get the latest update on efforts to help save their populations off the California coast. The event will feature a presentation by Dr. Melissa Neuman of NOAA Fisheries and Oriana Poindexter of Pelagic Projects called Into the Wild: Restoring the Endangered White Abalone, the debut of an abalone photography exhibit at the Aquarium, and a lounge with music and cocktails and other beverages in the Great Hall following the talk.

