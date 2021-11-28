What is Advent? And what are its traditions around the world?

Here is a bit of history and/or folklore explaining some of the great mysteries surrounding holiday traditions. Santa Claus comes from Holland. Father Christmas is based on a real person, St. Nicholas, a Christian leader from Myra (in modern-day Turkey) in the fourth century AD. He wanted to give money to poor people without them knowing it was from him, so, one day, he climbed on the roof of a house and dropped a purse full of money down the chimney. (Another legend says one such purse landed in a sock hung by the fireplace to dry, and so was born the Christmas stocking.) Cartoonist Thomas Nast drew Santa Claus for Harper’s Weekly in 1862 as a small elf-like figure who supported the Union in the Civil War. Nast continued to draw Santa for 30 years, putting him first in a tan coat and then changing it to red. Starting in 1931, Coca Cola magazine ads illustrated by Michigan native Haddon Sundblom showed Santa as a kind, jolly figure in a red suit – the Santa we still see today. Sundblom was inspired by Clement Moore’s 1822 poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” according to www.coca-colacompany.com.

