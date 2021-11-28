ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamenight: Sabres trail Red Wings 2-1

By Kyle Powell
 5 days ago

The Buffalo Sabres are in Detroit on Saturday night, visiting the Red Wings inside Little Caesars Arena. The blue and gold are hot off a great home win over the Montreal Canadiens just last evening; a 5-1 victory.

After a scoreless first period, the Sabres broke through five minutes into the second. The blue and gold broke into the Red Wings defensive zone and scored a very pretty goal courtesy of Kyle Okposo, Brett Murray and Dylan Cozens.

It was Cozens' fifth goal of the season, and Murray's primary assist on the play was the first point of his NHL career.

The Sabres' lead lasted less than five minutes, though. In fact, in a span of 1:20 the blue and gold went from leading, to tied, to trailing. Detroit started driving the Sabres' net hard and were rewarded twice in quick succession. Forwards Filip Zadina and Pius Suter did the damage, respectively.

Check back throughout the night for updates.

GAME SUMMARY

What's Next:
The blue and gold come back home to host the Seattle Kraken on Monday night, November 29. Puck drop inside KeyBank Center is set for 7 p.m. EST, and the Paul William Beltz Pregame Show with Mike Schopp and the Bulldog starts at 6 p.m. EST on the radio home of the Buffalo Sabres - WGR Sports Radio 550.

