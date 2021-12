The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) are preparing for one of their biggest matchups of the season when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) come to Lucas Oil Stadium for a Week 12 bout. As the Colts look to stay in the hunt for a wild-card spot, they’ll be doing so against arguably the best team in the NFL. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are 3.5-point road favorites in this matchup despite the Colts’ recent surge with five wins in their last six games.

