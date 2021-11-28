ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Stoney Thomas

By Carter Mize cmize@marshallnewsmessenger.com
Marshall News Messenger
 5 days ago

I am a lifelong East Texas resident with a passion...

www.marshallnewsmessenger.com

Marshall News Messenger

Guest Column: Maximizing the workforce potential of Texas Community Colleges

Texas’ economy has been declared open again after the COVID pandemic. But many employers and customers seeking timely service or goods are learning that we need more skilled people in the workforce to lead us back to a fully robust economy. The good news is Texas has people. Our state...
COLLEGES
Marshall News Messenger

PHOTOS: Marshall students perform at Thanksgiving 'open mic'

Sam Houston Elementary School's Fourth Grade’s Thanksgiving Style ”Open Mic” Night last week was a success. The students were moving and grooving and so was the crowd. Families got to join in on the music fun, craft and play some rock, paper, scissors.
MARSHALL, TX
Marshall News Messenger

East Texas Baptist University Theatre showcases graduate preparedness

The ETBU School of Communication and Performing Arts took the stage Nov. 18-19 for their productions of Sylvia by A.R. Gurney and Any Body for Tea? by C.B. Gilford. Two ETBU graduating seniors directed the shows to simulate Texas UIL One Act Play competitions and prepare them for their future careers.
COLLEGES
State
Texas State
Marshall News Messenger

John Moore: Toying with history

Christmas toys used to be simple. They fell into a handful of categories. For the most part, boys got army stuff. Girls received dolls. A recent online check of top-selling toys proves this is no longer the case. What kids receive on Christmas morning these days is not G.I. Joe or Barbie. Matter of fact, I don’t really understand what most of it is.
AMAZON

