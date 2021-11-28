Stoney Thomas

Texas’ economy has been declared open again after the COVID pandemic. But many employers and customers seeking timely service or goods are learning that we need more skilled people in the workforce to lead us back to a fully robust economy. The good news is Texas has people. Our state...
Wiley College’s radio station, 91.1 FM KBWC, has spent the past two years building listeners, teaching students to DJ and most recently adding new programing. The university was able to re-open its radio station in 2019 after it went silent when renovations began on the Fred T. Long Student Union Center several years ago.
Sam Houston Elementary School's Fourth Grade’s Thanksgiving Style ”Open Mic” Night last week was a success. The students were moving and grooving and so was the crowd. Families got to join in on the music fun, craft and play some rock, paper, scissors.
The ETBU School of Communication and Performing Arts took the stage Nov. 18-19 for their productions of Sylvia by A.R. Gurney and Any Body for Tea? by C.B. Gilford. Two ETBU graduating seniors directed the shows to simulate Texas UIL One Act Play competitions and prepare them for their future careers.
Christmas toys used to be simple. They fell into a handful of categories. For the most part, boys got army stuff. Girls received dolls. A recent online check of top-selling toys proves this is no longer the case. What kids receive on Christmas morning these days is not G.I. Joe or Barbie. Matter of fact, I don’t really understand what most of it is.
