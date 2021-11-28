GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Washington Wizards

The day after Thanksgiving, the Thunder served up a nail-biting performance on its home floor taking the Wizards down to the final possession before falling 101-99. It was a back-and-forth contest in which each team led by as many as 10 points and the offensive rhythm ebbed and flowed for both sides. For OKC, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned to the lineup, Lu Dort posted a game-high 21 points as one of five Thunder players in double-figures and the Thunder walked away with lessons from yet another late-game situation.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO