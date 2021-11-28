ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Washington Wizards

By Kirk Henderson
Mavs Moneyball
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHAT: A match of of the 4th place team in the Eastern and Western conferences. THE STORY: Hope everyone had a nice few days away from basketball. If you haven’t checked the site...

USA Today

Hornets vs. Wizards: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

The Charlotte Hornets play the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on Tipico Sportsbook.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Mavericks odds: How to bet the Mavericks vs. Clippers game

The upcoming set against the Los Angeles Clippers could not come at a worse time. Luka is questionable with injuries to his knee and ankle. The team is coming off of back to back 4 quarter losses to Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. Jason Kidd is still the coach. Two games against the Mav’s version of kryptonite could be what sends Mavericks fans over the edge early in the season.
NBA
State
Washington State
AllClippers

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are no stranger to one another. The two teams have faced off in the first round of the playoffs in two consecutive years, with the Clippers prevailing both times. Last year's first-round series went down to the wire, with Luka Doncic pushing the Clippers to the brink of elimination. Everything changes for Sunday's matchup if he is available.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Mavericks odds: How to bet Round 2 of Dallas vs Phoenix

Let’s just get this out there: It’s really weird that the Mavericks are playing Phoenix twice in a row in Phoenix on ESPN. It feels like deja vu, but not in a cool way. Let’s get into Mavs Money Making and see how we can turn this weird game into some cool cash.
NBA
clipsnation.com

Clippers vs. Mavericks Preview and game thread: LA keeps defending home court

Whether it’s the presence of the crowd cheering the Clippers on, the influence of Steve Ballmer’s fist pumps on the baseline, or the comfort of sleeping in their own beds and with their own families before games, the Clippers play better at home. Through 11 games at home, and six on the road, the Clippers’ winning percentage at home is more than double theirs on the road.
NBA
wagertalk.com

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets Nov 22 NBA Preview

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets Betting Preview. WagerTalk NBA handicapper Andy Lang offers his Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets betting preview for Monday, November 22. At the time of posting, the Wizards have opened as a 4-point home favorite over the visiting Hornets, with the total sitting at 215.5 points.
NBA
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Mavs Moneyball

3 things as the Mavericks are back in action against the Wizards

Dallas is set to hit the hardwood again after an abnormally long recess, getting three full days of rest over the Thanksgiving holiday. A scheduling oddity not shared by Washington, who will be playing the second night of a back to back in Dallas after playing in OKC on Friday.
NBA
NBA

Devonte' Graham questionable for Wednesday's home game vs. Washington Wizards

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham is listed as questionable on the Injury Report for Wednesday's home game vs. the Washington Wizards. Graham, who has missed the last three games with left foot soreness, is averaging 15.3 points and 5.1 assists a game. Graham took part in the team's practice Tuesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
NBA
#The Mavericks#Eastern#Western#American Airlines Center#Bally Sports Southwest#Clippers
NBA

GAME RECAP: THUNDER VS. WIZARDS

The day after Thanksgiving, the Thunder served up a nail-biting performance on its home floor taking the Wizards down to the final possession before falling 101-99. It was a back-and-forth contest in which each team led by as many as 10 points and the offensive rhythm ebbed and flowed for both sides. For OKC, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned to the lineup, Lu Dort posted a game-high 21 points as one of five Thunder players in double-figures and the Thunder walked away with lessons from yet another late-game situation.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

3 takeaways from the Mavericks’ 120-114 loss against the Wizards

The Dallas Mavericks fell at home to the Washington Wizards 120-114. Bradly Beal led Washington with 26 points, five rebounds, and seven assists. Luka Doncic was the high point man for Dallas with 33 in defeat. The Mavericks fall to 10-8. In the Mavericks first home game since November 15th,...
NBA
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA

No changes to New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report for Wednesday's game vs. Dallas Mavericks

There are no changes to the New Orleans Pelicans' Injury Report for Wednesday's home game against the Dallas Mavericks. Forwards Zion Williamson (right foot fracture), Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture) and guard Didi Louzada (league suspension) were listed as out for Wednesday's game (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM) at the Smoothie King Center.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

How long is enough with these Dallas Mavericks?

To get things out of the way, here are some qualifiers:. The Mavericks have played 19 games. There are 63 games left this season. Kristaps Porzingis has missed five of the 19 games. Luka Doncic has missed three of the 19 games. Jalen Brunson has missed one of the 19 games.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

3 things as the Mavericks try to stop the bleeding against the Pelicans

Things have been better in Mavs-land. The team has lost five of its last six games, and just as Jalen Brunson is coming back from a foot injury, Kristaps Porzingis went down with an ankle injury that cold see him out for some period of time. It’s a real shame as Porzingis has been playing great basketball since returning from a lower back injury earlier this season.
NBA

