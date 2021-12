The PS5 is still just a little over a year old, so obviously, we’re not even close to the point where we begin seeing exclusives that take full advantage of the hardware. But while we wait for that, developers have been taking the opportunity to go back to older games from the PS4 generation and bring them to the more powerful new console, or to release cross-gen titles whose PS5 versions might not be leaps and bounds above their PS4 counterparts but do still offer meaningful improvements. Whether its free upgrades, those cross-gen titles, or paid remasters and re-releases, there’s been a few games that have done that quite well, and here, we’re going to talk about some of them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO