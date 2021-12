The Vancouver Canucks are not just treading water on the penalty kill (PK), they are sinking. With a historically bad penalty-killing success rate of 60.3 percent, they are a full four percentage points worse than the Winnipeg Jets who clock in at an equally horrid 64.3 percent. It’s been said time and time again, their special teams are the reason they are losing games. Look no further than the game against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday when a 2-1 lead turned into a 3-2 deficit, all built on the back of a power play that produced all but the empty-net goal by Gabriel Landeskog in what turned out to be a 4-2 loss.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO